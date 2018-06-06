Ramp from EB I-44/NB I-55 to Poplar Street Bridge closing this weekend

Drivers heading into Illinois from St. Louis City should be aware that the ramp from eastbound I-44/northbound I-55 to the eastbound Poplar St. Bridge will be closed this weekend due to repairs. (Credit: KMOV)

Drivers heading into Illinois from St. Louis City should be aware that the ramp from eastbound I-44/northbound I-55 to the eastbound Poplar Street Bridge will be closed this weekend for repairs.

MoDot said the ramp closure and repair work is due to a semi-truck that rolled off the ramp Memorial Day morning.

The ramp will close 8 p.m. Friday, June 8. At the same time, they will close the ramp from Marion onto eastbound I-44/northbound I-55.

While the ramp is closed, crews will be making repairs to the pavement and barrier wall that were damaged in the crash.

The detour for the closure will be marked.

The construction will not impact the Susan G. Komen race on Saturday, but attendees heading home to Illinois on I-64 across the Poplar Street Bridge should use the 6th Street ramp.

The ramps will reopen by Monday, June 11 at 5 a.m.

