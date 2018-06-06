Man charged with murder after friend was accidentally shot

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office has issued murder charges against a suspect in the killing of a man in south St. Louis.

Ronald Floyd, 39, was found dead next to a car in the 500 block of West Davis just before 7 a.m. Wednesday. Police say he was shot about an hour prior to the discovery of the body.

According to investigators, Floyd was in a car with three other men. 31-year-old Addrian McKissic was driving the car, a blue Audi. McKissic had been in a text argument for hours with a man named Kevin Smith, and they were arguing over a woman they both were dating.

During the argument, which began around 1:30 a.m. and continued up to the shooting, police say both men threatened each other, claiming to have guns.

Just before 6 a.m., Smith pulled up next to McKissic on West Davis. McKissic told police he thought Smith was reaching for a gun, so he sped up. As he did, he heard a gunshot from the backseat of his car.

McKissic told police he believes the man in the back seat accidentally shot Floyd, who was sitting in front of him. McKissic crashed his car into a parked car, which in turn crashed into a third car. Smith crashed his car into a parked vehicle as well.

The noise of the crashes woke neighbors, who called the police. One witness said they saw McKissic hide a gun in a nearby trash can, and police later recovered a .40 caliber handgun from the trash.

McKissic is charged with second-degree murder, which is when a person dies during the perpetration of a felony. Since McKissic has a previous conviction for felony assault, he is not allowed to possess a weapon. Because Floyd was killed while McKissic was committing the felony possession of a firearm, McKissic is now charged with murder.

He's also charged armed criminal action, unlawful possession of a weapon and tampering with evidence.

McKissic, who lives int he 5200 block of South Grand, is held on $200,000 cash-only bond.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved