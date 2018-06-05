Police: Man, 53, fatally shot in St. Charles

Police said a man was found fatally shot on a front porch in St. Charles Tuesday night. Credit: KMOV

Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in St. Charles Tuesday night.

Authorities said the shooting happened at a home near the intersection of Fifth Street and Bainbridge. A 53-year-old man was found dead on the front porch, he was shot in the torso.

Police said two persons of interest were arrested at the home but later released.

