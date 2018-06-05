MoDot to close portion of Forest Park Parkway Thursday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - MoDot will be closing Forest Park Parkway under Grand for two weeks

Drivers who use Forest Park Parkway to enter or exit I-64 should prepare for construction that will impact them starting June 7.

Crews will close Forest Park Parkway under Grand before morning rush hour Thursday to make repairs to the ramps entering and exiting I-64 from the parkway.

The work includes updates to drainage, curbs, guardrail and median barrier wall within only the department’s right of way.

Traffic in both directions on Forest Park Parkway will be routed up and over the Grand intersections and through the signals on Grand, while the repairs are underway.

The ramp from westbound I-64 to Forest Park Parkway will remain open but will be narrowed.

Drivers on the ramp will be able to continue onto Forest Park Parkway and Grand.

Those impacted by the closure can use Compton, Chouteau, and Grand to detour around the closures.

