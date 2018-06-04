Bayer closes Monsanto Acquisition

BERLIN (AP) - German pharmaceutical company Bayer AG has completed its purchase of U.S. seed and weed-killer maker Monsanto Co. after receiving all the required approvals from regulators.

Bayer completed the acquisition on Thursday.

The deal will cost some $63 billion including debt. To obtain regulatory approval, Bayer has committed to divest some businesses, agreeing among other things to the U.S. government's demand that it sell about $9 billion in agriculture activities.

Bayer has become Monsanto's sole shareholder. The company said Monday that, according to the terms of the U.S. approval, it can integrate Monsanto as soon as divestments to Germany's BASF demanded by regulators have been completed. That's expected to take about two months.

