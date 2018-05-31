Police searching for suspects involved in robberies along Washington Ave.

Police are looking for suspects in two armed robberies that happened just hours apart in downtown St. Louis Tuesday night.

They happened blocks are apart from each other on St. Charles St. near Washington Ave. According to police, both victims were approached from behind by a man with a gun.

No one was hurt either incident. If you have any information on either incident you asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

