What a trip! Guided canoe excursions take visitors down the Mississippi to the Arch

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Anyone who ever wanted a taste of Lewis and Clark’s adventure will have a chance this summer.

Big Muddy Adventures is offering regularly scheduled canoe trips down the Mississippi River to the Gateway Arch.

Clients will be picked up from the Arch parking lot and driven nine miles upriver. There, they will board 30-foot canoes and head down the Mississippi. Travelers will stop to eat on a wild river island and make their way down the river under six different bridges back to the Arch.

Big Muddy Adventures says no paddling experience is required, and children as young as five years old are welcome.

The trips take place 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Monday and Wednesday from June 4 through August 29, with the only exception being July 4 due to Fair St. Louis.

For more information and tickets, click here.