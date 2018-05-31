Jefferson County Sheriff search for missing woman

Ruth Ann Martin was last seen May 25, 2018. (Credit: Jefferson County Police Department)

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the community’s assistance in locating a missing woman.

Ruth Ann Martin, 65, was last seen by her husband May 25 at 6:45 a.m. but later spoke to him over the phone at 4:56 p.m. that same day. She was last seen wearing a yellow shirt, a black skirt with flowers and black high-heeled shoes.

She drives a black 2005 Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck. Her truck is also missing.

Martin is 5 feet, 6 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes. Martin is reported to be without her medications.

Anyone with information concerning Martin’s location is encouraged to contact your local law enforcement agency, Jefferson County 911 Dispatching (636) 797-9999 or the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at (636) 797-5526.

