Gov. Rauner expected to sign $38B budget after Illinois House approval

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP/KMOV) — The Latest on legislative action in Springfield (all times local):

2:45 p.m.

Gov. Bruce Rauner today offered the following comment on the passage of the Fiscal Year 2019 budget:

“We started this year’s budget process with the common-sense goals of a full-year balanced budget and no new taxes. With this budget, we can come as close as any General Assembly and Governor in Illinois have in a very long time. It’s a step in the right direction, though it does not include much-needed debt paydown and reforms that would reduce taxes, grow our economy, create jobs and raise family incomes. The Fiscal Year 2019 budget is the result of bipartisan effort and compromise. We worked together to provide a budget to the people of Illinois that can be balanced, with hard work and continued bipartisan effort to deliver on the promises it makes. I’ll be taking action quickly to enact the Fiscal Year 19 budget into law.”

1:30 p.m.

The Illinois House has approved a $38.5 billion state budget for the year that begins July 1.

The lopsided 97-14 vote Thursday in the House followed Wednesday night's overwhelming Senate approval.

The proposal goes to Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner. He has not commented on the measure but his budget office was part of the negotiations. Budget director Hans Zigmund attended the House debate.

Democrats and Republicans both applauded the bipartisan cooperation on this year's budget. It is in stark contrast to the last three years. Rauner and Democrats who control the General Assembly couldn't agree on a plan in 2015 or 2016. Lawmakers forced through an income tax increase last summer that provides revenue that made this year's deal easier to complete.

___

The bills are HB109 and HB3342 .

___

4:40 a.m.

The Illinois General Assembly enters its final day of the spring session halfway to sending Gov. Bruce Rauner what both Democrats and Republicans say is a balanced budget.

The Senate voted 56-2 on a $38.5 billion spending plan Wednesday night. It's for the budget year that begins July 1.

The action moves the plan to the House. Negotiators there have been in on Senate discussions so it's likely to get a thumbs-up there.

Senate debate was immersed in collegiately and compliments. They replaced the rancor of the past three years. Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner and Democrats controlling the General Assembly couldn't agree on a budget during Rauner's first two years. Lawmakers forced him to accept a plan with an income-tax increase last summer.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.