Alex Reyes returns to DL, 3 recalled from Memphis

St. Louis Cardinals starter Alex Reyes throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Wednesday, May 30, 2018, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Alex Reyes lasted just one start in his return from the DL before returning to the injury list.

The 23-year-old was placed on the 10-day DL with a lat strain, after finishing just four innings in Milwaukee in his first MLB action since 2016.

Reyes saw a significant decline in velocity over the course of the start, and though he allowed no runs, he appeared to labor through the latter two innings finishing with 73 pitches thrown.

The Cardinals recalled three players from Memphis Thursday. Lefty pitcher Austin Gomber, righthanded reliever Mike Mayers and first baseman Luke Voit all joined the team.

Outfielder Tyler O’Neill was optioned to Memphis following Wednesday game, and John Gant was sent to Memphis Friday.