Greitens makes 4 appointments as time in office draws to a close

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- With one day remaining as Governor of Missouri, Eric Greitens made four appointments to boards and commissions through throughout state.

Chesterfield resident Earnest Hart Jr. was appointed to the Martin Luther King Jr. State Celebration Commission.

Hart is a motivational speaker and has hosted mentoring seminars in the St. Louis area for organizations like the YMCA and various schools.

Thomas Frawley, of St. Louis, was appointed to the Missouri Juvenile Justice Advisory Group.

Frawley is the presiding judge for the 45th Judicial Circuit and holds a J.D. from the University of Missouri School of Law. He also previously served as a circuit judge for the 22nd Judicial Circuit.

George Stailey, superintendent for the Missouri School for the Deaf, was appointed to Missouri Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing. He is from Fulton.

Finally, Forest City resident Samantha Timothy will take the position of Holt County Collector.

Timothy is the Deputy Collector for Holt County. She previously served as Deputy Circuit Clerk and Deputy Recorder for Holt County.