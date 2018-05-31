State auditor will continue Greitens investigation

State Auditor Nicole Galloway said she will continue to look into whether the governor misused taxpayer dollars to pay for his legal expenses.

While the St. Louis circuit attorney has dismissed the computer tampering case against Governor Greitens, he is still being investigated by the state auditor.

News 4 spoke with state auditor Nicole Galloway Wednesday night.

She said her office will continue to look into whether the governor misused taxpayer dollars to pay for his legal expenses.

"It’s our understanding that the governor's office plans to use taxpayer funds to pay those private attorneys’ bills,” said Galloway. “So we want to understand where in the state budget the funds will be allocated from, how will those get paid and what's the process for paying those?"

Galloway said she will also be conducting a "close out audit" of the governor and lieutenant governor's offices.

That is standard practice when there's a transition.

