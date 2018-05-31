Large tree into home in Sparta, Ill. due to morning storms; other damage reported

Multiple trees have been reported down in Sparta, Ill. (Credit: KMOV)

No injuries have been reported in Sparta' storm damage. (Credit: KMOV)

Storms rolled through the bi-state Thursday morning and caused significant damage especially in the town of Sparta, Ill including multiple downed trees.

A large tree fall onto a home just south of Sparta High School near the intersection of Mound St. and St. Louis St.

It is not yet known whether anyone was home at the time of the tree falling onto the home or if there are any injuries.

At it's height, Randolph County had more than 4,300 customers without power as a result of the storms.

There are reports of tree limbs down on porches and yards in Flora, Ill. but no significant damage to homes has been reported.

News 4 will continue to update this story as more information is made available.

