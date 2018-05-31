St. Louis Circuit Attorney says $65K was spent on Greitens’ criminal cases

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner is answering questions about how much money was spent prosecuting Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens.

Gardner spoke before the City Aldermen this morning and said she spent $65,000 on the two criminal cases. She pointed out that is far less than the millions the governor spent on his defense.

St. Louis Sheriff Vernon Betts told aldermen that a lot of their work was put on hold for the Greitens' cases.

