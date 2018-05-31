1 injured in head-on crash involving semi, tanker truck

Highway 51 has been closed since 9 a.m. and will remain closed into the afternoon. (Credit: KMOV)

CHESTER, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Two big rig trucks collided head-on Thursday on Highway 51 near Chester, Illinois.

The crash occurred around 9 a.m. near the Chester Bridge heading into Illinois.

One truck, a tractor trailer, was overturned. The second vehicle, appearing to be a tanker, tore through the trailer of the other truck.

The cab of the tanker truck appeared to be badly damaged, and one injury was reported in the crash, though the severity was not known as of noon.

Missouri Highway Patrol is on scene and has shut the highway down. It is expected the road will be closed for some time as the scene is cleared.