Homicide investigation underway after man found dead in South City

By Stephanie Baumer, Online News Producer
ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was found dead in the Gravois Park neighborhood Thursday morning.

Homicide detectives were requested after the man was found in the 3600 block of Nebraska. His cause of death is currently unknown.

No other details have been released.

