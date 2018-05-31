Producers casting vacationers for reality show ‘Party Cove’ at Lake of Ozarks

Ready to showcase your talent on reality television show? Doron Ofir Casting and 495 Productions are looking to cast the “most interesting, craziest, hottest, loudest 21+ summer vacationers”!

For those who spend their summer at the Lake of the Ozarks, this could be the perfect opportunity for you!

The production company is looking for a new, Jersey-Short style reality style show.

If you are interested in applying, visit partycovecasting.com.

