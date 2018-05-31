Summer Food Program to kick off Friday in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – The Summer Food Program will kick off Friday in St. Louis County.

St. Louis County Human Services Department’s Summer Food Program provides breakfast and lunch to students through partner agencies from June 1 through mid-August. The program plans to provide 2,500 meals per day free of charge to anyone 18 and under.

“Hunger doesn’t take a summer vacation,” County Executive Steve Stenger said. “When school is out, many kids no longer have access to school meals and family budgets are often stretched to the breaking point.”

Anyone seeking more information about the program can text “Food” to 877-877, click here or call 1-888-435-1464.

