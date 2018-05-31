2 dogs dead after Collinsville woman allegedly left pets without food, water

A Collinsville woman is accused of leaving her two dogs at home alone without any food or water, leading to their deaths, according to Madison County officials. (Credit: Pixabay)

Jaime Woodson, 40 allegedly left her Chihuahua mix and her pit bull mix dogs in her Collinsville home, according to police. The two dogs later died from dehydration and starvation in mid-May.

Woodson was released Wednesday from Madison County jail on a $30,000 bail.

