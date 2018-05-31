Man walks into police station after being shot in the face; woman arrested

Leticia Brown, 37, is accused of shooting a man in Shiloh on May 28 (Credit: Shiloh Police)

SHILOH, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A woman is in custody after a man walked into the Shiloh Police Department after being shot in the face.

Officers received a call for a single gunshot in the first block of Ramona Drive just after 4:30 p.m. Monday. At the same time the call was received, a man walked into the police station, which is located near Ramona Drive, with the gunshot wound.

The man was taken to the hospital for treatment and later released.

The investigation revealed the gun was fired during a domestic disturbance.

Leticia D. Brown, 37, was charged with aggravated battery-discharge of a firearm and reckless discharge of a firearm. Her bond has been set at $125,000.

