Woman killed in single-vehicle accident EB I-44

A 31-year-old woman has died after a vehicle traveled off the side of the road and struck a guardrail.

The accident occurred around 4:50 a.m. when a 2008 Ford Econoline Van drove off the left side of the road and skidded across both lanes of Interstate 44 eastbound.

The van then traveled off the right side of the road, overturning and ejecting the passenger before striking a guardrail.

The vehicle then came to a stop in an embankment.

The passenger, Shanora Lee was pronounced deceased at a local hospital.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved