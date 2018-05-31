Mylar balloon causes power outages in Metro East - KMOV.com

Mylar balloon causes power outages in Metro East

By Stephanie Baumer, Online News Producer
MARYVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Over 3,000 people woke up without power in the Metro East Thursday.

In Maryville, there were 1,950 outages reported and in Collinsville there were 1,075. By 6:45 a.m., Ameren said they had restored power to over 2,000 customers and the rest was expected to be restored by 8 a.m.

Ameren officials said the power outages were caused by a mylar balloon on the power lines. 

