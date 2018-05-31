Teen fatally shot in Spanish Lake

SPANISH LAKE, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A homicide investigation is underway in north St. Louis County following a Wednesday night shooting.

The shooting occurred in the 1100 block of June Avenue in Spanish Lake just before 11 p.m. A witness told News 4 they heard about eight gunshots.

Police said an 18-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene after being shot.

The homicide is being investigated by the St. Louis County Police Department Bureau of Crimes Against Persons. Anyone with information is urged to contact investigators at 636-529-8210.

