2 pedestrians struck, killed on separate roadways late Wednesday night

Emergency crews on I-55 at Arsenal after a man was struck and killed Wednesday (Credit: KMOV)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Two pedestrians were struck and killed on separate roadways late Wednesday night.

The first incident occurred on Interstate 55 near Arsenal in south St. Louis around 11 p.m. According to police, a man was hit by three different vehicles while attempting to run across the interstate.

The interstate was closed for over three hours while accident reconstruction crews were on the scene.

About 30 minutes later, a man was struck and killed while trying to cross northbound Lindbergh Boulevard near Mondoubleau.

Concerned residents previously reached out to News 4 after two people were killed in the same month along the same stretch of Lindbergh Boulevard last year. People in the area said poor lighting along the roadway is a common problem for drivers at night.

The drivers in both incidents remained at the scene and are cooperating with police.

The identities of the deceased men have not been released.

