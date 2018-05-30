Standing-room only at town hall meeting to strategize plan to end gun violence

It was standing room only during a town hall meeting at The Better Family Life community center. Credit: KMOV

It’s a trauma St. Louisans say is all too common.

“A gun can take a life in a moment and totally ravage it,” said Dr. Laurie Punch, a surgeon at Barnes-Jewish Hospital.

It was standing room only during a town hall meeting at The Better Family Life community center. The focus was to strategize a plan to end gun violence plaguing many St. Louis communities.

“A devastating increase in the number of gun violence against children,” said Punch.

Punch says patients with gunshot wounds are getting younger. Saying seen patients as young as eight.

“Our St. Louis Children’s Hospital has really done a lot of great work for caring for those patients,” said Punch.

A 6-year-old and 8-year-old were shot last week, the type of violence this town hall wants to end.

“There’s a lot of people in St. Louis who want things to be better,” said Punch.

Statistics show the number of cases involving a shooting is actually down compared to the previous year. So far, 889 cases have been investigated in 2018 and 919 cases occurred in at the same point 2017.

“If you look particularly at young black men in this city and young children of all colors, we are really experiencing a devastating increase in those injuries and deaths,” said Punch.

Congressman Lacy Clay partnered with Better Family Life to work with the community at the ground level.

Clay says he plans to roll out his “common sense” gun control legislation to reduce the number of guns in these communities.

