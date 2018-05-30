'It's not adding up'; mom seeks answers after toddler dies following stay at daycare

A mother of five is looking for answers after the death of her 1-year-old daughter.

Tierra Townsell got a phone call Monday that her daughter Jream was unresponsive after allegedly falling at a daycare center in North City.

"[The daycare worker] had me on speaker phone. I was calling Jream's name to see if she would answer. She wasn't crying, she wasn't doing anything," said Townsell. "She was like 'she is unresponsive. She was not doing anything. I'm performing CPR."

Jream was rushed to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The child's mother says doctors believe Jream's injuries appeared more severe than those from a fall.

"It wasn't making any sense to me. I had questions and no one had answers for me.... it's not adding up," said Townsell. "She barely had a heartbeat. She wasn't breathing on her own at all. She had a breathing tube down her throat."

Townsell told News 4 she has not spoken to anyone at the daycare center, located in the 4400 block of Labadie Avenue, since the tragic incident.

Police have made no arrests but investigators are waiting on autopsy results.

The St. Louis Police Department's Child Abuse Unit and Homicide are be handling the investigation.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.