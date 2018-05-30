Tornado Watch issued for areas south of St. Louis

(KMOV.com) - A Tornado Watch has been issued for a large part of the News 4 Viewing area south of St. Louis until 8:00 p.m.

New storms will develop near the I-44 corridor quickly this afternoon. They will have a tornado and large hail threat initially. With time, the storms will evolve into a line that will have more of a damaging wind threat.

Make sure you remain weather aware through the day especially this afternoon through this evening when we expect the highest potential for severe storms.

