Man fatally shot outside Metro East strip club - KMOV.com

Man fatally shot outside Metro East strip club

Posted: Updated:
(Credit: KMOV) (Credit: KMOV)
WASHINGTON PARK (KMOV.com) -

A man was fatally shot in the parking lot of a strip club in Washington Park on Tuesday.

Jermaine Ingram, 40, of Collinsville, was shot in the chest in the parking lot of the Sin City Motor Club.

Illinois State police are investigating.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly