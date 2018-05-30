Child critically injured in crash that closed WB I-70 for several hours

A major crash closed all lanes of westbound I-70 Wednesday (Credit: KMOV)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- All lanes of westbound Interstate 70 in north St. Louis were shut down Wednesday afternoon after a major accident left several people badly injured.

According to firefighters, the crash involved multiple vehicles and several medical units responded to the scene.

Police said six people were transported.

At least one child was critically injured and two children and adults were listed in serious but stable condition.

Emergency responders shut down the highway at St. Louis Avenue and diverted all traffic off the roadway.

Just before 9 p.m., all lanes were reopened.

