Man airlifted after being trapped beneath construction equipment for nearly an hour

A man was airlifted to the hospital after being rescued from beneath an overturned Bobcat. (Credit: KMOV)

GODFREY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- An Illinois man was hospitalized Wednesday after being trapped under construction equipment for around an hour.

According to officials, the man had to be rescued when a Bobcat overturned and he was trapped beneath it on the property of 1 Lagemann Manor Drive.

It took about an hour before the man was able to get his phone and call for help.

Emergency workers freed him and he was airlifted to a nearby hospital. Authorities say he was alert during transport, but the severity of his injuries is not known.