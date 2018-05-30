Accident closes 3 lanes of I-270 in South County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A major accident closed three southbound lanes of Interstate 270 in South County Wednesday afternoon.

According to MoDOT, the three right lanes of the highway were closed just past Tesson Ferry Road for about 45 minutes.

The backup caused delays, but the roadway was cleared 30 min ahead of schedule.

It is unknown what caused the accident or if there are any injuries.

