Increase of car break-ins causing concerns for Maryland Heights residents

With car break-ins becoming a growing concern in West County, residents in Maryland Heights are worried as more cases pop up.

"It's just not what it used to be," said Bob Anders.

Bob Anders has called Maryland Heights home for 13 years.

Last month, his daughter's car was broken into and the crime was caught on his surveillance cam.

"My daughter had seven different devices between iPods, iPhones and Android devices. The only thing that they took was a $10 lottery ticket," said Anders.

Anders isn't the only Maryland Heights resident to record a car break-in recently.

Footage from last week shows a man pulling the handle on a vehicle in Maryland Heights' McKelvey Gardens subdivision.

"That never happened a few years ago," said Anders. "This is just all recent things that have been going on."

Maryland Heights Police told News 4 that car break-ins are on the rise in neighborhoods and even parks.

They blame it on the warmer weather.

Anders said he believes building better relationships among community members is the answer to crime.

"Neighbors have to get back to knowing each other and remaining vigilant and watching out for one another," said Anders.

Anders told News 4 the man who broke into his daughter's car also rifled through several other vehicles and even a couple homes but thanks to his surveillance video, police arrested him just four days later.

