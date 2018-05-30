Gov. Greitens will not receive taxpayer funded pension

Missouri Governor Eric Greitens announced Tuesday that he would resign effective Friday, June 1 at 5 p.m. Because of Greitens’ early end to his term, he is not eligible to receive a taxpayer funded pension.

Elected officials must serve four years to receive that pension. Gov. Greitens was required to contribute 4-percent of his pay to a pension plan. He was participating in the MSEP 2011 plan which requires all employees to contribute 4-percent.

Because he won’t receive a pension he can request a refund for the portion he’s already paid into the plan.

The governor’s last paycheck was issued May 15. He has earned $50,182 so far in 2018. The position as Missouri Governor usually pays a salary of $125,000 a year. It is not yet known when he’ll receive his last paycheck.

Mike Parson will be a getting a pay rise as he was payed around $80,000 a year as Lt. Governor.

