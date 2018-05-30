Ammunition found inside Litchfield school, prompting lockdown

LITCHFIELD, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Two pieces of ammunition were found inside the bathroom of Litchfield High School Wednesday, prompting a lockdown.

A news release from the Illinois State Police said the ammo was found at 8:40 a.m. and the school immediately initiated their safety protocol.

A freshman student said he found the ammunition in the men's restroom and reported it to the principal immediately.

"I was concerned with all the school shootings around here I thought there could be one at our school," said Levi King.

King said when he showed them to the principal he immediately called 911.

A district employee said the high school and middle school were on a 'soft lockdown'. Students were being dismissed to their parents around 10:00.

Another student said he watched as officers came into the school.

"I was expecting to come in take my test and then get on with summer and then my teacher started saying everyone please stay calm and at that point I about had a panic attack," said Jefferson Thomas.

The view from Skyzoom4 showed multiple police officers, some carrying long guns, walking around the school.

Wednesday was the last day of classes, and schools were to be dismissed before noon, the district said.

Litchfield Police said they are not releasing any other information at this time.

Students told News 4 they are not aware of anyone being in custody.