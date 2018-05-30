Man charged after stolen dump truck leads police on multi-county chase

Joseph MacDonald was arrested Wednesday after he stole a dump truck and lead police on a three county chase. (Credit: St. Louis City Justice Center)

A dump truck stolen in Potosi was abandoned in St. Louis after it was chased by police into Illinois and back into Missouri, going the wrong way, on the Eads Bridge. The suspected truck thief was arrested several blocks away.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) --- One person is in police custody after a multi-county police chase of a stolen dump truck.

Joseph MacDonald, 39, was taken into custody Wednesday morning and charged shortly after with felony tampering with a motor vehicle, resisting arrest for a felony and assault in the fourth-degree. He is being held on $50,000 bond.

According to a representative of United Rentals, which owns the truck, the vehicle was stolen from a job site in Potosi sometime before 7 a.m. Wednesday. The vehicle was equipped with a GPS device which was used to track it as it traveled through Jefferson County and eventually into Illinois and St. Louis.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department told News 4 the truck stopped in Imperial, where a trailer that carried an excavator, was disconnected. The Missouri State Highway Patrol tracked the truck as it moved up Interstate 55 and into Arnold.

Arnold police confirm the truck rear-ended a car on Telegraph Road, sending the 78-year-old driver of the car to the hospital. Police said the injuries were not believed to be serious.

Authorities said the truck crossed the Interstate 255 bridge into Illinois where it made its way through Cahokia and then crossed the Eads Bridge using the wrong lanes of traffic. Once in St. Louis, the truck drove to south St. Louis where Skyzoom 4 began following the vehicle.

Skyzoom4 was over a parking lot in downtown St. Louis and saw the dump truck going through the lot before getting onto a road and driving away. The driver drove across lawns and smacked into dumpsters. At one point, the man was seen driving straight through traffic going both directions.

After driving down several streets, the driver got out and started running through yards in the Benton Park neighborhood.

In a desperate attempt to elude police, the man jumped on Interstate 55 and stopped a city-issued truck.

"He jumped in the truck. Once he jumped in the truck, the guy said 'drive, I'm in trouble.', " said Bruce Norton, a St. Louis City Forestry worker.

Norton said a co-worker driving the truck knew something was wrong and stopped the vehicle.

"He sees all the police behind him and pulled over," Norton said. " Before he could stop the truck, he jumped out the truck."

The suspect then tried to get a ride from someone else.

"The subject jumped out of the truck at 2nd St and Potomac St. He came down and jumped into a citizen's car and asked for help from him to get out of here," said Lt. Ken Lammert of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police.

Police said the citizen didn't know if the suspect was about to rob him so he punched the thief in the face several times. Moments later officers arrived and pulled the suspect from the car and put him in custody.

