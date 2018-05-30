Collinsville Water Department lifts boil order for State Park area

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – The Collinsville Water Department has lifted the boil order for customers in the State Park area west of Interstate 255.

The department issued the boil order on Wednesday. It said the order was put in place due to water main repairs.

During the boil order, it was advised all water used for drinking or cooking should be brought to a full rolling boil for at least five minutes before use.

