Surveillance photos released of Belleville Circle K robbery suspects

Surveillance photo of two suspects who robbed a Circle K in Belleville Tuesday (Credit: St. Clair County Sheriff's Department)

Police outside a Circle K on Old St. Louis Avenue in St. Clair County after an armed robbery (Credit: KMOV)

ST. CLAIR COUNTY (KMOV.com) – The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help locating two armed robbery suspects.

The suspects had guns when they reportedly entered the Circle K in the 5900 block of Old St. Louis Avenue just after 4 a.m. After entering the store, the suspects demanded money. While one of the suspects jumped over the counter and emptied the registers, the other grabbed items from the shelves.

One of the suspects had a long gun and the other had a handgun, according to officials.

St. Clair County officials said the suspects pulled into the Circle K lot in a silver SUV.

The exact amount of money and items taken is currently unknown.

There were no injuries reported.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects is asked to contact the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department at 618-825-5204.

