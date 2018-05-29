2 suspects on the loose after armed robbery at Granite City 7-Eleven

Two suspects entered a Granite City 7-Eleven for an armed robbery on May 19, 2018 (Credit: Granite City Police / Facebook)

GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Two suspects are on the loose after an overnight armed robbery at a Granite City 7-Eleven.

The armed robbery occurred in the 1150 block of Niedringhaus Avenue, near Rock Road, around 2 a.m. Tuesday.

Customers who were in the store at the time said two men with white shirts over their faces came in the store. They said one of the men was armed with a shotgun and the other had a handgun.

Download the KMOV News app for breaking news alerts

After entering the store, the suspects told the customers to get on the floor and held a gun to their heads, according to the witnesses. One suspect then took property out of the customers’ pockets while the other jumped over the counter and took money from the register.

“They were scared, you could tell in their voices they were scared, and that was what made it scary, the whole thing,” said witness Dennis McCauley. “You got a person holding a gun with fear, that’s when things can be dangerous.”

After the armed robbery, the suspects ran out of the store and down the street.

The store’s clerk told News 4 the location has been robbed several times in the past.

Below is surveillance video released of the suspects:

No one was injured during the incident.

Anyone with information about the armed robbery is asked to call police at 618-877-6111.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved