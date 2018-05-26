1 child dead, 2 others hospitalized after St. Louis house fire

Dashawn Stiles (middle) was trapped in the fire, along with his two sisters.

The housefire in the Fountain Park neighborhood started around 4 a.m.

A house fire sent three children to the hospital Saturday, May 26. One of the children, 10-year-old Dashawn Stiles, died Thursday.

The fire happened just after 4 a.m. Saturday in the Fountain Park Neighborhood, a block north of Delmar between Kingshighway and Euclid.

Family members told News 4 that six people were in a duplex on Enright Avenue including three kids visiting for their grandfather for the weekend. Everyone inside the two-story flat made it out of the fire alive, but firefighters said one of the children was trapped and needed to be rescued.

When crews arrived on the scene, they said a 10-year-old boy was trapped on the second floor near the back of the home. When crews found the trapped boy, he had gone into full cardiac arrest.

Two children, a 14-year-old girl and 7-year-old girl, made it out beforehand and were taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation. The 7-year-old was released after being treated.

Three adults were treated on the scene and did not have to go to the hospital.

Relative Tajuana Stiles told News 4 that she is grateful to know her family is alive and thankful that a good Samaritan alerted the family about the burning home.

"I'm appreciative to the man that walked by today to let them know the roof was on fire. My little brother is still in critical condition. He is not able to breathe on his own, but he does have a pulse. When he came out, he did not," Stiles said.

St. Louis City Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson said the boy had shown some signs of improvement since his rescue.

“The child that they first brought out was in full cardiac arrest but I've just been updated,” Jenkerson said. “They have a pulse back. the child is still unresponsive, but they did get a pulse back so just a tremendous relief right now."

Although Dashawn Stiles regained a pulse, his sister said he remained "brain dead." Tajuana Stiles said on a GoFundMe page set up to fund her brother's funeral services.

"(My mother) has made the hardest decision of her life today ... and that was to let Dashawn go to live in the sky with the angels," Tajuana Stiles said on the page.

The fire department said the fire likely started on the second floor of the building because that is where flames were the heaviest, although the exact cause is not yet known. The fire department will continue its investigation.

For more information about Dashawn Stiles or to contribute to his funeral services, visit his GoFundMe page here.

