Salvation Army to hand out over 2,300 donuts for National Donut Day

The Salvation Army is partnering with Krispy Kreme and Entenmann’s to hand out over 2,300 donuts around Missouri and Southern Illinois in celebration of the 80th annual National Donut Day on June 1. Wells Fargo Advisors have also volunteered to help make the event successful.

The Salvation Army started National Donut Day in 1938 as a way to raise funds and awareness about the organization’s social service programs and to honor the “Doughnut Lassies” of World War I. “Doughnut Lassies” were Salvation Army Volunteers who served coffee and doughnuts to soldiers in the trenches.

"We sent a group of women over with the recipe to make donuts for the guys on the front line and for them, it was a welcome relief, did wonders for folks out there fighting that hard battle," said Lieutenant Colonel Dan Jennings with the Salvation Army.

Krispy Kreme will give a free donut to any guest on National Donut Day. Krispy Kreme locations will also have counter kettles out for St. Louisans to donate to the Salvation Army from May 29 through June 3.

