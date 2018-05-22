Major Case Squad activated after double homicide in Alton; police ID victims

ALTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) – The Major Case Squad was activated after two Alton men were shot and killed late Monday night.

Police were called out to the 3100 block of Lawn Street around 10:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived they found two men, 30-year-old Elijah S. Ingram and 28-year-old Derrick J. Vaughn, dead inside a residence.

According to police, both victims were fatally shot.

Officials said the suspect left the area before officers arrived at the scene. They believe the shooting suspect was known by someone who lived at the home and the incident is not considered a random act of violence.

Anyone with information about the double homicide is asked to call the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis at 618-463-3505 ext. 645, the St. Louis Regional CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477 or the Alton Police Department at 618-463-3505. The Madison County Sheriff’s Department reports that CrimeStoppers is offering a reward for information leading the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

