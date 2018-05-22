2 suspects in custody, 1 sought after elderly driver carjacked in Ferguson

2 suspects were taken into custody after a police chase ended at Jennings Station Road and I-70 (Credit: KMOV)

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- Two suspects are in custody and another is on the run after an armed carjacking in north St. Louis County overnight.

Police said the three suspects stole a car from an elderly victim on Ferguson Avenue near West Florissant around midnight.

About an hour later, officers spotted the stolen car in downtown St. Louis. Police said they chased the vehicle to Jennings Station Road and Interstate 70, where the suspects got out and ran from officers.

Two suspects were taken into custody, but a third got away.

