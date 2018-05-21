Mother says school could have prevented fight between her daught - KMOV.com

Mother says school could have prevented fight between her daughter, other student

Posted: Updated:
By Ashli Lincoln, Reporter
Larri Wallace says administrators at Kipp Legacy Academy could have prevented a second fight between her daughter and another student. Credit: KMOV Larri Wallace says administrators at Kipp Legacy Academy could have prevented a second fight between her daughter and another student. Credit: KMOV
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -

Larri Wallace says she doesn’t condone her daughter fighting but she wishes her daughter’s school could have done more to prevent a school bus scuffle her and another female student.  

Wallace says the fight happened last week, when her daughter was on her way home from school.

She told News 4 Kipp Legacy Academy knew about another incident involving the two girls from earlier in that day.

Wallace says the school never notified her about that incident.  

She says she wished the school would have reached out about the earlier incident so that she could have picked her daughter up.

News 4 called the principal and the school to get their side and our calls have not been returned.

Wallace says an administrator at the school told her they did not violate any policy regarding this incident.

Both girls have been suspended for the remainder of the school year.  

