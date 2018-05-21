Veterans stop in Wentzville as they ride across the country to honor those who can't

A massive group of veterans is riding motorcycles across the country to honor those who can’t ride. Credit: KMOV

The "Run for the Wall" group stopped in Wentzville Monday night. They will have a ceremony at the city’s Vietnam Veterans Memorial at 8 a.m. Tuesday before they continue their journey.

Jim Evans is a Vietnam veteran and this is his first time on this trip.

“When people say patriotism is dead in America they haven’t been through Kansas or Missouri,” he said.

Evans is from Utah and traveled hundreds of miles to meet up with the group and continue the trek to Washington, D.C. where they’re scheduled to arrive on Memorial Day weekend.

“We don’t want to let the memories die of the soldiers who have given their lives to protect our country,” said Evans.

Many lined the route in Wentzville Monday evening as the group rolled in. For some families, waving as the group enters town is a yearly tradition.

“They just keep coming and coming,” said Kathy Bade from Warrenton.

“They need to be remembered,” added her husband, Lynn.

Three young girls got to stand along the route with the grandfather who is a veteran and had previously participated in the ride.

“It’s really emotional being out as those motorcycles come through and I want them to experience the same thing,” said Cate Boenker, the girls’ mother.

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens welcomed the crowd to the local VFW post.

The group will gather again Tuesday morning and travel from the Wentzville Christian Church on Highway Z to the nation’s first Vietnam War Memorial at 203 W. Pearce Boulevard in Wentzville for a ceremony at 8 a.m. People are encouraged to line the route to welcome the riders.

After the ceremony, the group will continue to their second stop Tuesday, which is Jefferson Barracks VA Hospital. They will then travel on, ending Tuesday in Corydon, Indiana.

They are scheduled to arrive at the national Vietnam Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C. Memorial Day weekend.

