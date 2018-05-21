University of Missouri to raise undergrad tuition by 1% - KMOV.com

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - The University of Missouri will raise in-state, undergraduate tuition by 1 percent beginning this fall.

The increase was announced in a press release Monday, after university officials reached a deal with state lawmakers to keep higher education funding stable.

Out-of-state and graduate students, however, will see their tuition increase by 2.1 percent, the maximum allowed under a current law that allows tuition to increase in line with inflation.

On Friday, lawmakers also gave public universities more flexibility to raise tuition in the future. If that bill is approved by the governor, universities could raise tuition up to 5 percent on top of any inflation-related increases, but only if their funding had been cut the year before.

The bill is SB 807

