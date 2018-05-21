SNEAK PEAK: Take a tour of the Arch's new museum set to open this July

In just over a month, after years of construction, the new museum under the Gateway Arch will open to the public.

The museum will open to the public on July 3, but News 4 got a sneak peak at what to expect when guests visit the museum for the first time.

The new museum features a new entrance to the park, video screens, a cafe and much, much more.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved