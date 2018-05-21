Residents on the Hill embracing doorbell cameras to stop crime

Residents of the Hill are reaping the the benefits of an idea brought to the table by a neighborhood association’s idea to cut down crime.

‘The Hill 2000’ neighborhood association offered video camera doorbells to all its members earlier in 2018.

What are these doorbell cameras? The cameras have motion detectors if someone approaches or rings your doorbell. You can see on your smartphone who’s at your door.

Jim Barnthouse came up with the idea to put the cameras on as many houses in the Hill neighborhood as they could. He contacted the company that makes the cameras and was able to make a deal to have the neighborhood association subsidize the cameras, cutting their cost in half.

“The fact that criminals know that the people are invested in protecting their own community, keeps them away,” said Barnthouse. “They don’t want to be caught.”

