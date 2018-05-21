High school grad riding from Arch to Panama City for suicide awa - KMOV.com

High school grad riding from Arch to Panama City for suicide awareness

By Claire Kellett, Anchor / Reporter
Wade Hahn just graduated, and is using his graduation money to fund a selfless.and rather grueling adventure. (Credit: KMOV)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Many think it's a long drive to Florida, but imagine making that trip on a bicycle.

Monday a Missouri teenager took off from the Arch and is headed to Panama City on his bike; riding those 900 miles to help his friends, and help those he doesn't even know.

Wade Hahn just wrapped up his senior year at St. Genevieve High School in St. Genevieve, Missouri, about an hour south of St. Louis.

He's using his graduation money to fund a selfless.and rather grueling adventure.

“It's 870 miles I think is the one we're taking,” he said. “We're taking off from here and hopefully we're going to make it in two weeks all the way to Panama City”

The teenager is riding his bicycle all that way.to raise awareness and money for depression and suicide prevention.

In GoPro video of him riding his bike, you can see on his jersey he's wearing a quote across the right side of his chest saying, "I'll keep riding so you keep fighting."

“I've had two friends [touched by suicide],” he said. “One tried and one always had thoughts about it.”

Hahn's goal is to bring in $2,000 dollars for his local community counseling center, which serves five counties in the Cape Girardeau area.

“I feel like people just have too much pride to ask for help. I feel like people always think they have it better than most people, so they don't have a reason to complain about it, but really it's still an issue.”

Hahn's also tackling this exhausting trip for himself. As a high school graduate about to join the Air Force, he has some personal things he wants to figure out.

“I hope I find out something more about myself honestly,” Hahn said.

This will also be two weeks of father/son bonding, as Hahn’s father is joining him on the trip, albeit in a car.

To view Hahn's GoFundMe page, click here. 

