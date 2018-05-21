More than 40 homes damaged by flooding in Park Hills

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Officials said homes, businesses, streets, rail lines and schools in Park Hills suffered damage from floodwaters Monday.

Park Hills City Administrator Mike McFarland said 41 homes were affected, one suffered serious damage and is considered unlivable. 14 businesses suffered water damage.

Sections of two city streets and one alley were destroyed and will require major renovation. Officials said smaller sections of other roads were damaged with popped up pavement.

McFarland added that water washed away a 100-foot section of a rail line and that water is seeping up from underneath Central High School's basketball court. Crews are trying to suction up the water.

A car was swept away by a creek but officials said everyone made it out safely

A line of slow-moving thunderstorms formed over Park Hills dumped up to 3 inches of rain in a short period of time.

No injuries were reported.