Suspect charged in Mother's Day CVS robbery

Russell Sickler is charged with theft after he demanded money from a worker at CVS in O'Fallon, IL on Mother's Day. (Credit: Mugshots.com) Russell Sickler is charged with theft after he demanded money from a worker at CVS in O'Fallon, IL on Mother's Day. (Credit: Mugshots.com)

Authorities in St. Clair County have charged a 52-year-old man with theft after he demanded money from a CVS worker on Mother’s Day.

Russell S. Sickler of Ocala, Florida, entered the CVS Pharmacy located on Highway 50 in O’Fallon, IL on May 13 and demanded money from an employee working in the store, according to police.

WATCH: Police seeking suspect in CVS robbery in O'Fallon, IL

O’Fallon detectives on the case learned of another incident which occurred in West City, IL also on Mother’s Day with similar suspect information. Police say after reviewing the West City case led to a positive identification of Sickler in both cases.

On Tuesday, May 15, Sickler was arrested in Platte County Wyoming on unrelated charges. His bond has been set at $50,000 for the charges in St. Clair County.

